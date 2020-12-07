LG&E, KU warns of increasing scams this holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Gas & Electric, Kentucky Utilities, and Old Dominion Power Company are warning customers of increasing scam attempts during the holiday season, and what customers should do to recognize and avoid them.

Scammers attempt to use intimidation tactics, such as threats to shut down utilities, in order to try stealing money, personal data, and more from customers. Scammers will often use information found publicly online to sound more credible.

LG&E, KU and ODP continue to advise customers to be vigilant in protecting personal information, and using the following SAFE method if dealing with scammers:

Safeguard personal information: LG&E, KU and ODP says they will never contact customers or demand credit, debit card numbers, checking account info or other personal information.

Always remember you have bill payment options: The utility companies also say they do not make phone calls demanding immediate payment or threatening to disconnect power or utilities. They will also not require payment using a prepaid debit/credit card or to transfer money using an app.

First check with utility companies if suspicious: Customers receiving a suspicious phone call, email or letter should contact LG&E at (502) 589-1444 or outside Louisville at 1 (800) 331-7370. KU and ODP customers should contact 1 (800) 981-0600.

Enlist the help of law enforcement: Contact police and LG&E, KU and ODP if customers suspect they have been victims of fraud or if they feel threatened during contact with scammers.

“Unfortunately, scammers are becoming more sophisticated and attempting to exploit an already challenging time during the pandemic,” Eileen Saunders, LG&E and KU vice president-Customer Services said. “We try and do everything we can to help protect our customers. We offer year-round resources and partner with (Utilities United Against Scams) members to raise this collective attention and report known scammers, and we encourage everyone to stay vigilant and follow the advice being offered to protect yourself and your loved ones from scams.”

The utility companies partner with the Utilities United Against Scams consortium of electric, water, and natural gas utility companies and trade associations to help find scam operations and take toll-free numbers used by scammers out of operation.

Since it’s creation, the UUAS has shut down more than 9,500 phone numbers used by scammers.

