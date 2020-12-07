Lancaster community adorns veterans’ grave sites for Christmas

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The red bows, and evergreen branches. A traditional symbol of Christmas. For the Lancaster community, this year, they’re also a symbol of remembrance.

“He said, ‘I just don’t know about COVID. If we’ll get very many people.’ And I said well I’ve just always wanted to do the wreaths for our veterans and that sentence led to today,” said event organizer, Debra Hoskins.

With the help of friend and retired Marine Corp Veteran Herb Westphal, Hoskins’ idea of covering veterans’ grave sites at Lancaster Cemetery became a reality Sunday.

“When you walk through the cemetery and you see people, they go that’s my family over there. Those are my uncles, that’s my brother. You know, the support is going to be there,” said Hoskins.

People donated money to buy wreaths not just for their loved ones, but for veterans without family.

“They would pay $15 for a wreath. Then they would give another $100 and say put it on somebody else that doesn’t have a family member. So all of our Revolutionary, Civil War, World War One, and Indian War, they’re all covered. We got them all covered,” Hoskins said.

There are 1250 veterans buried in the cemetery, 500 grave sites now adorned with wreaths. Hoskins’ father being one of them.

“He is buried here. And he has a wreath today on his stone. I did not place it because I knew I’d be crying the entire time, so I had someone else place it.”

It wasn’t only financial contributions, but time and effort from the community. Some who drove to North Carolina to pick up the decorations and others who hand placed each wreath on each stone.

“It goes back and shows that there’s still a lot of pride in America and for the veterans,” said Post Commander and Guard Commander of American Legion Post 18, Sterling Young.

Veterans today saluting the fallen servicemen and women. The red and green adornments symbolizing the Lancaster communities’ promise that no veteran will be forgotten this holiday season.

“Somebody remembered. Somebody fought for me. Tonight, when I lay my head on the pillow, I can enjoy my freedom because of that person who’s buried in this cemetery,” said Hoskins.

Hoskins said they hope to raise even more money next year, to hopefully have every veterans’ grave site covered with a wreath.

