Advertisement

KFC and Lifetime team up for mini-movie drama

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kentucky Fried Chicken is teaming up with Lifetime for a comical cross-promotion starring Mario Lopez.

It’s called “A Recipe for Seduction.”

It features Lopez in heavy makeup portraying KFC founder Col. Harland Sanders.

It’s billed as a 15-minute Lifetime original mini-movie, but it’s really just an extended, tongue-in-cheek commercial.

According to KFC, the film includes themes of mystery, suspense, deception and “fowl” play.

“A Recipe for Seduction” premieres at 12 p.m. EST and PST Sunday on Lifetime.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky surpasses more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 vaccine side effects are no reason to avoid it, doctor says
Kentucky healthcare workers frustrated with COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Snowfall Forecast 12.06
Showers arrive tonight, flurries begin shortly after
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Kentucky COVID-19
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, six deaths on Saturday

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Watch: Gov. Beshear gives Monday’s COVID-19 update
Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
The payment pause began March 13 as part of the original coronavirus relief package and has now...
Federal borrowers get to skip another student loan payment
Lincoln Co. man battles COVID-19
Southern Kentucky man has difficult, lonely battle with COVID-19
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks...
Pearl Harbor dead remembered in ceremony shrunk by pandemic