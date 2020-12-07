Advertisement

Kentucky women jump to No. 9 in AP Top 25

The Wildcats (4-0) beat then-No. 13 Indiana Sunday in Lexington.
Kentucky beat Indiana on Sunday.
Kentucky beat Indiana on Sunday.(UK Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) - Coach Tara VanDerveer and Stanford are the new No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The Cardinal ascended to the top spot after previous No. 1 South Carolina lost at home to then-No. 8 North Carolina State. Stanford received 24 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. Louisville moved up three spots to No. 2 to match the highest ranking in school history.

UConn, which has yet to play a game because of coronavirus concerns, stayed at No. 3. The Wolfpack jumped four places to No. 4 after the win over the Gamecocks, who fell to fifth.

Kentucky (4-0) jumped to No. 9 after Sunday’s comeback win over then-No. 13 Indiana. The Wildcats host Marshall Wednesday night at 7:00.

