Kentucky drops out of Top 25; Gonzaga stays No. 1

Terrence Clarke takes a contested layup vs. Georgia Tech in Kentucky's 79-62 loss.
Terrence Clarke takes a contested layup vs. Georgia Tech in Kentucky's 79-62 loss.(Photo: UK Athletics)
By Willie Hope and Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WYMT/AP) — After two losses this past week at the hands of Kansas and Georgia Tech, Kentucky has fallen out of the AP Top 25. The Wildcats did not receive any votes in the new poll.

Kentucky only has one game this week against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are 1-1 on the season, losing to Michigan State by ten and defeating Detroit Mercy, 78-70 on Sunday. Notre Dame hosts Ohio State on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Louisville entered the top 25 at No. 25. The Cards started the season 4-0 and defeated WKU this past week, 75-54.

Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll after their 1-2 weekend matchup called off due to COVID-19.

