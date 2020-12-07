Advertisement

Johnson County surpasses 1,000 total cases of COVID-19 following outbreak at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center

Officials with the jail say more than 30 inmates have tested positive.
Officials at the Big Sandy Regional Detention center say more than 30 inmates have tested...
Officials at the Big Sandy Regional Detention center say more than 30 inmates have tested positive.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINSTVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson County eclipsed 1,000 total cases of COVID-19 over the weekend after the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center reported several positive tests.

Thus far, 31 inmates have tested positive after an initial scare with a nurse urged staff to perform a thorough round of testing on all inmates.

Jail administrator Byron Hansford says that while the reality is concerning, there is one silver lining to this situation.

“It’s very concerning you know, to have this many cases and we’re still testing so obviously, we’re probably going to have some more,” Hansford said. “But the positive thing, if there is anything positive about it is nobody’s really showing no kind of symptoms. I think we’ve got one or two inmates that have got minor symptoms.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky surpasses more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 vaccine side effects are no reason to avoid it, doctor says
Kentucky healthcare workers frustrated with COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Snowfall Forecast 12.06
Showers arrive tonight, flurries begin shortly after
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Kentucky COVID-19
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, six deaths on Saturday

Latest News

The wreath laid in the Capitol Rotunda when the state passed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths.
Watch: Wreath-laying at the Capitol after Kentucky passes 2000 COVID-19 deaths
U.S. 23 in Pike County back open after one person dies in crash
More families leaving traditional schooling amid pandemic; is it forever?
‘Pure devastation’: 15 Kentucky grads ripped of passing bar exam scores after calculation error