Johnson County surpasses 1,000 total cases of COVID-19 following outbreak at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center

PAINSTVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson County eclipsed 1,000 total cases of COVID-19 over the weekend after the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center reported several positive tests.

Thus far, 31 inmates have tested positive after an initial scare with a nurse urged staff to perform a thorough round of testing on all inmates.

Jail administrator Byron Hansford says that while the reality is concerning, there is one silver lining to this situation.

“It’s very concerning you know, to have this many cases and we’re still testing so obviously, we’re probably going to have some more,” Hansford said. “But the positive thing, if there is anything positive about it is nobody’s really showing no kind of symptoms. I think we’ve got one or two inmates that have got minor symptoms.”

