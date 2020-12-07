Investigation underway after Indiana homeowner shoots intruder

JENNINGS COUNTY, Indiana. (WVLT/WAVE) - Officials with the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway following an incident between a homeowner and an intruder.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m. Friday. A homeowner called dispatch and said he shot an intruder that had broken into his home, WAVE reported.

The homeowner said there was an altercation between the two.

When officials arrived on the scene, the Elizabethtown Fire Department called in stating a man that had been shot arrived at the station.

Investigators said there was a physical altercation between the homeowner and the suspect who had entered the home. The homeowner then shot the suspect, who left and drove himself to the fire department seeking medical attention.

The suspect was airlifted to an Indianapolis area hospital for further treatment from the gunshot wound. He is currently listed in critical condition.

The incident is currently under investigation.

