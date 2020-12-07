Advertisement

Holiday shipping deadlines you need to know for major delivery services

Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service encouraged customers to mail holiday packages as early as possible during the pandemic.

USPS said the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas are its “peak season.” The pandemic has caused a large increase in online shopping which has made 2020 busier than ever for USPS.

To ensure package delivery by Dec. 25, USPS has released the following deadlines:

  • Dec. 18 – First-class mail
  • Dec. 19 – Priority mail
  • Dec. 23 - Priority express mail

USPS workers will deliver mail on Sundays throughout the rest of the year.

If you plan to ship holiday packages through UPS, the following deadlines apply:

  • Dec. 15 - Ground
  • Dec. 21 - 3 Day Select
  • Dec. 22 - 2nd Day Air
  • Dec. 23 - Next Day Air

If you plan to ship holiday packages through FedEx, the following deadlines apply:

  • Dec. 9 – Smart Post
  • Dec. 15 – Ground, Express Saver
  • Dec. 21 – Express Saver, 3 Day Freight
  • Dec. 22 – 2 Day, 2 Day AM, 2 Day Freight
  • Dec. 23 – 1 Day Freight, Extra Hours, Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight, First Overnight
  • Dec. 25 – Same Day, Same Day City Priority, Same City Direct

