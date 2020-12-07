Advertisement

Gloomy Monday with scattered flurries

Snowfall Forecast 12.06
Snowfall Forecast 12.06(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:52 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As temperatures drop below freezing Sunday night, we will see rain showers transition into light snow showers.

Today & Tonight

Early this morning we will continue to watch temperatures drop. As they do, the light rain showers moving through the region will transition into flurries. Temperatures will be below freezing waking up, so plan accordingly. Make sure you take the winter coat with you and give yourself extra time on the roads. Don’t forget your winter weather driving tips.

Winter Driving Tips
Winter Driving Tips(WYMT)

Cloudy skies will continue all day not allowing for much sunshine. Temperatures will only get into the mid-30s for highs, so any moisture that falls will be either a wintry mix or snow. We won’t see much accumulation. Most of us will see a dusting at best. Higher elevations could see a dusting - 1″.

This evening we will see a few lingering flurries, but we begin to dry out. Clouds stick around and temperatures plummet back into the mid-20s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Drier weather returns Tuesday with a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will still be chilly with highs only in the low 40s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

We will continue the dry trend throughout the week with plenty of sunshine allowing us to really warm up!

By Wednesday we will see highs in the low 50s, and by Thursday and Friday we should even warm up into the mid to upper 50s!

Soggy weather looks to return for next weekend, but this is still pretty far away so we will keep an eye on this trend. For now, enjoy your Monday!

