Advertisement

Former wrestler Dan Gable to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

This file photo taken from video shows former wrestler and coach Dan Gable.
This file photo taken from video shows former wrestler and coach Dan Gable.(Source: KCCI via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – President Donald Trump will award former wrestler and coach Dan Gable the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday.

The medal is the nation’s highest civilian honor, given to people who’ve made important contributions from everything from national security to sports.

A statement from the White House called Gable “one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.”

This will be the second medal awarded in less than a week.

Trump awarded legendary college football coach Lou Holtz a Medal of Freedom on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky surpasses more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases
Snowfall Forecast 12.06
Showers arrive tonight, flurries begin shortly after
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Kentucky COVID-19
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, six deaths on Saturday
Eddie Gran has been relieved of his duties at UK.
Eddie Gran, Darin Hinshaw relieved of coaching duties

Latest News

Biden's transition formally announces key members of his health team.
Biden names key members of health team
Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974.
The Dylan catalog, a 60-year rock ‘n’ roll odyssey, is sold
Crash closes U.S. 23 in Pike County
FILE - This July 15, 2020 file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in...
Virginia Military Institute removing Confederate statue