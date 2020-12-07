Advertisement

East Tenn. woman’s custom designs highlight towns across the state

She has created custom designs for at least 14 towns across the state, like Knoxville, Sweetwater, Etowah and Decatur.
By Alivia Harris and Alan Williams
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman hopes to keep hometown sentiments alive through her custom designs.

Renee Nicolo, a teacher by trade, has a love for creating iconic Tennessee images.

The first design Nicolo created was of the city of Niota, where she taught for eleven years. Nicolo said she remembered driving to work early each morning and passing through the town she described as “just beautiful.”

The drawing, now seen on coffee mugs and pillows featured Niota favorites, including the depot the caboose and the little homes by the railroad track.

After the Niota creation, Nicolo’s designs took off. With various Tennessee towns and all they have to offer featured on custom pillows, t-shirts and ornaments. Nicola has even begun creating custom masks.

She has created custom designs for at least 14 towns across the state, like Knoxville, Sweetwater, Etowah and Decatur.

Nicolo said she calls friends and businesses in each town to get a clear picture of what makes the community special.

The custom designs can be purchased here or email at reneenicolophotography@hotmail.com. The Pillows are sold at Fullers Frame Shop.

