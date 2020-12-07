Detroit man arrested on drug charges in Wayne County
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Detroit was arrested in Wayne County Sunday after deputies say they observed a drug transaction in the Westmoreland area.
Sheriff Rick Thompson says Bruce ‘Lucky’ Walker was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.
They say Walker had a loaded handgun, and they also seized crack cocaine.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.