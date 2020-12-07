Advertisement

Detroit man arrested on drug charges in Wayne County

Sheriff Rick Thompson says Bruce 'Lucky' Walker was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug...
Sheriff Rick Thompson says Bruce ‘Lucky’ Walker was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.(WSAZ)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Detroit was arrested in Wayne County Sunday after deputies say they observed a drug transaction in the Westmoreland area.

Sheriff Rick Thompson says Bruce ‘Lucky’ Walker was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

They say Walker had a loaded handgun, and they also seized crack cocaine.

