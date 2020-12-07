Advertisement

Crash closes U.S. 23 in Pike County

(MGN Online)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash Monday morning closed U.S. 23 in Pike County.

Officers with the Pikeville Police Department said all lanes of U.S. 23 are closed near the mouth of Ratliff’s Creek.

Information is limited right now; we do not know if anyone is injured or how many cars were involved in the crash.

We are working to gather more information on this crash.

