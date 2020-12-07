COVID-19 impacting appliance parts supply chain as demand for repairs surges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people are at home now more than ever, and some people are using their appliances now more than ever.

Now, some of those appliances are starting to show some wear and tear, and, in some cases, it’s taking months to get parts. In one instance, to fix a 10-year-old dryer, three months to get parts from overseas.

We’re told the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting a supply chain.

Breck Ashford is the parts manager at Pieratt’s. He’s been with the company 38 years and he’s never seen a demand like this for appliance parts.

The lines at the service desk have been ringing off the hook.

“With people being at home, more people are using their appliances. Their appliances are breaking down more frequently because of the usage,” Ashford said.

The repairman is called, but he needs parts.

“And what we’ve noticed is with some appliance parts, [it’s] tough to get the parts because the manufacturer can’t provide them for us to get to do the repair,” Ashford said.

Some manufacturers, not just in America, but across the world, had to shut down due to COVID-19. Some parts may not get to Pieratt’s until February.

“I know some of the new product they are looking at mid-March,” Ashford said.

Customers may not want to wait, they’ll just buy new, assuming it’s in stock.

“If you’re trying to find a refrigerator or freezer right now, it’s gonna be tough because it’s just not out there,” Ashford said.

Especially deep freezers, they are in high demand.

The company is looking at bringing in different brands because they can’t get the product from certain manufacturers.

The other issue in the appliance world is technicians and, in some cases, the workload is too heavy.

“We like to have two or three more technicians but they’re just running crazy they running busy I would say they are running seven to nine, maybe 10 calls a day,” Ashford said.

A stressful time for the consumer as well as the manufacturer.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.