Cooler temperatures continue Tuesday, sunshine returns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Flurries, cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue tonight.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will see some flurries tonight so those higher elevations and backroads could have few slick spots, but I don’t think we’ll see major impacts. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-20s.

Clouds will clear out tomorrow with highs only getting into the lower 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We will hang onto those partly cloudy skies throughout the day and night.

Extended Forecast

Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures return Wednesday! Highs will get back into the lower 50s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday and Friday we will continue to see plenty of sunshine with highs getting back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows will only drop into the 40s both nights as well.

Our next system sadly moves in this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-50s with showers moving in. Saturday looks pretty gloomy. Showers continue a little bit into your Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-40s early in the day and we’ll drop throughout the day as that system moves out of here.

