Advertisement

Cooler temperatures continue Tuesday, sunshine returns

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(KWQC)
By Paige Noel
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Flurries, cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue tonight.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will see some flurries tonight so those higher elevations and backroads could have few slick spots, but I don’t think we’ll see major impacts. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-20s.

Clouds will clear out tomorrow with highs only getting into the lower 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We will hang onto those partly cloudy skies throughout the day and night.

Extended Forecast

Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures return Wednesday! Highs will get back into the lower 50s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday and Friday we will continue to see plenty of sunshine with highs getting back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows will only drop into the 40s both nights as well.

Our next system sadly moves in this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-50s with showers moving in. Saturday looks pretty gloomy. Showers continue a little bit into your Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-40s early in the day and we’ll drop throughout the day as that system moves out of here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky surpasses more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 vaccine side effects are no reason to avoid it, doctor says
Kentucky healthcare workers frustrated with COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Snowfall Forecast 12.06
Showers arrive tonight, flurries begin shortly after
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Kentucky COVID-19
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, six deaths on Saturday

Latest News

Snowfall Forecast 12.06
Gloomy Monday with scattered flurries
Snowfall Forecast 12.06
Showers arrive tonight, flurries begin shortly after
Forecast
Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 5:30AM Forecast - December 7th, 2020
Forecast
Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 6AM Forecast - December 7th, 2020