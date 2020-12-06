Virginia Dept. of Health: No new COVID-19 deaths in southwest Virginia Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Sunday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 73 new cases were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 223,379 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has confirmed 3,822 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County – 518 total cases, 23 total deaths (22 new cases)

Dickenson County – 346 total cases, 2 total deaths (5 new cases)

Lee County – 1,029 total cases, 15 total deaths (17 new cases)

Norton – 97 total cases (2 new cases)

Wise County – 1,347 total cases, 50 total deaths (27 new cases)

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.