Reports: South Carolina hires Shane Beamer as new head coach

He is currently serving as an assistant coach at Oklahoma.
AMES, IA - SEPTEMBER 15: Assistant head coach Shane Beamer of the Oklahoma Sooners coaches from...
AMES, IA - SEPTEMBER 15: Assistant head coach Shane Beamer of the Oklahoma Sooners coaches from the sidelines in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma Sooners won 37-27 over the Iowa State Cyclones.(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)(David K Purdy | Getty Images)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WKYT) - According to multiple reports, South Carolina has hired Shane Beamer as its next head football coach.

The 43-year-old is the son of legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer and he most recently served as an assistant under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma.

Beamer is a former South Carolina assistant and he is beloved by former players. South Carolina fired Will Muschamp in November and finished up the 2020 season at 2-8 following Saturday’s 41-18 loss at Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

