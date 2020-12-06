Remains of missing man found in Wolfe County

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, officials with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team and other agencies continued searching for Jonathan Brock Centers who was last seen on November 15.

Officials said Centers’ remains were found at the bottom of a ravine below a cliff line.

In a Facebook post, officials said, “While we had hoped for more positive results, we were glad to be able to bring him home and provide closure for his family. Our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Today, Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team was joined by multiple other agencies as we continued search operations for... Posted by Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team on Saturday, December 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.