Advertisement

Remains of missing man found in Wolfe County

(WCAX)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, officials with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team and other agencies continued searching for Jonathan Brock Centers who was last seen on November 15.

Officials said Centers’ remains were found at the bottom of a ravine below a cliff line.

In a Facebook post, officials said, “While we had hoped for more positive results, we were glad to be able to bring him home and provide closure for his family. Our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Today, Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team was joined by multiple other agencies as we continued search operations for...

Posted by Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team on Saturday, December 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office seized more than $10,000 in cash, 42 firearms,...
Sheriff: Nine arrested in massive Martin County drug bust
Manhole cover thrown off of a bridge into a windshield
‘6 inches to the left I would have been dead’: Manhole cover falls through Whitesburg official’s windshield
House fire kills two people in Pike County
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, nine deaths on Friday

Latest News

Christopher Poynter celebrated his 32 birthday today!
‘He loves fire trucks’: Barren Co. family celebrates autistic son’s birthday with drive-by from first responders
KSP and A Ray of Hope worked together Friday and Saturday to collect toys for kids this...
KSP partners with A Ray of Hope for Pikeville Toy Drive
Harlan County sees COVID-19 spike
Harlan County surpasses more than one thousand COVID-19 cases, sees highest-ever weekly total
During a CNN town hall, Dr. Anthiny Fauci said the first dose of the vaccine is the “prime”...
Dr. Fauci explains why COVID-19 vaccines come in two doses