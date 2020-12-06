Advertisement

Photo of ‘3 little pigs’ at Russellville gas station goes viral

We guess the pigs needed to go to the market?
We guess the pigs needed to go to the market?(Logan Co. Humane Society)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s not something you’d typically see while pumping gas, but it was the sight at a gas station in Russellville on Friday. We guess the pigs needed to go to the market?

It’s something akin to a pig’s tail, pun intended there. The photo was posted to the Logan County Humane Society Facebook page where it garnered hundreds of shares.

Russellville Police were on scene during the event and the owner has since been found.

