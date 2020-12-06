Advertisement

Oregon doctor’s anti-mask comment draws suspension

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the medical license of a doctor who said at a pro-Trump rally that he doesn’t wear a mask at his Dallas, Oregon, clinic.

KGW-TV reported Friday that Dr. Steven LaTulippe also said at the November rally that he also encourages others not to wear masks.

A state order requires health care workers to wear a mask in health care settings.

The medical board voted this week to suspend LaTulippe’s license immediately due to concerns about patient safety.

LaTulippe did not respond to a request for comment from KGW-TV and has previously declined to comment.

