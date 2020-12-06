Advertisement

No. 20 Kentucky losses third straight game

Georgia Tech beats Kentucky 79-62.
Georgia Tech beats Kentucky 79-62.(UK Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WYMT) - For the third straight game, Kentucky struggled in the second half. The 20th-ranked Wildcats fell in the Holiday Hoopsgiving to Georgia Tech, 79-62. The Cats drop to 1-3 on the young season. It’s also the first time in the John Calipari era at Kentucky that the Wildcats have dropped three straight.

The Wildcats once again were hurt by turnovers, giving the ball away 21 times. Georgia Tech led by as many as 20 points in the second half, going up 61-44 on a Jordan Usher three with 8:08 to go in the game.

Terrence Clarke was the lone bright spot for Kentucky, scoring 22 points.

Kentucky trailed by as many as ten points in the first half, but shot the ball well, unlike in its last two games. The Cats went 4/8 from three-point land, trailing 34-27 at the half.

The Wildcats have almost a week before they take the court next against Notre Dame on Saturday, December 12th. The Cats and Fighting Irish tip-off at Noon.

