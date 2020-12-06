Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, five deaths on Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and five deaths on Saturday.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported four new deaths in Pulaski County Saturday. The deaths were an 87-year-old woman, a 70-year-old man, a 52-year old woman, and an 87-year-old man. This brings Pulaski County’s total deaths to 29.

The Bell County Health Department reported one death Saturday bringing the total to 27. They also reported 17 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 1,373.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 49 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 1,026.

