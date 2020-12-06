Advertisement

KSP partners with A Ray of Hope for Pikeville Toy Drive

KSP and A Ray of Hope worked together Friday and Saturday to collect toys for kids this...
KSP and A Ray of Hope worked together Friday and Saturday to collect toys for kids this Christmas.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With Christmas right around the corner, Kentucky State Police Post 9 is hoping to help children have a Merry Christmas.

Trooper Michael Coleman joined A Ray of Hope at Pikeville Walmart Friday and Saturday, accepting donations for a Christmas Toy Drive.

“We work with the schools to figure out which kids could best benefit from the program. We’re going to take gifts to kids that may not get a whole lot of gifts or may not get any gifts this Christmas and we’re gonna make sure that they’ve got presents under the tree this year,” said Coleman.

Coleman said the community response was incredible, with many people giving toys and others donating money.

“We had a huge turnout,” said Coleman. “Even last night, it was raining, and people came out and either donated money or donated gifts.”

According to Coleman, KSP troopers in the area just wanted to do something to help families during such a difficult time.

“We live and we work in this community and we understand and we see the people in the community are suffering. And we know that with the pandemic that some people have lost their jobs or been laid off,” said Coleman. “You can’t always make ends meet and buy gifts during the holiday season.”

He said giving back to the kids in the area is an important part of serving the community.

“Anybody can remember when they’re a child you know, coming out and seeing the tree and seeing gifts under the tree Christmas morning. And we would hate to think that any child wouldn’t get that,” he said.

The money donated during the drive was used to purchase more gifts to serve as many area families as possible.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office seized more than $10,000 in cash, 42 firearms,...
Sheriff: Nine arrested in massive Martin County drug bust
Manhole cover thrown off of a bridge into a windshield
‘6 inches to the left I would have been dead’: Manhole cover falls through Whitesburg official’s windshield
House fire kills two people in Pike County
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, nine deaths on Friday

Latest News

Harlan County sees COVID-19 spike
Harlan County surpasses more than one thousand COVID-19 cases, sees highest-ever weekly total
During a CNN town hall, Dr. Anthiny Fauci said the first dose of the vaccine is the “prime”...
Dr. Fauci explains why COVID-19 vaccines come in two doses
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear: New Highest Week of COVID-19 Cases
We guess the pigs needed to go to the market?
Photo of ‘3 little pigs’ at Russellville gas station goes viral