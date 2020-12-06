Knott County pastor reflects on battle with COVID-19

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In late September, Lighthouse Baptist Church Pastor Jamie Hughes was diagnosed with COVID-19.

He says that was one of the scariest moments of his life.

“They were debating on whether or not to put machines on me,” Hughes said. “A scary time, to be honest with you.”

Hughes says he was not the only member of his family battling the virus in the hospital. His parents were as well.

“Three rooms down one of my best friends that I grew up with was in there, and four rooms down my mother was in,” Hughes said. “All of us was in one wing of the Hazard ARH Hospital.”

Hughes continues to thank those closest to him for getting him through.

“That’s what got me through the difficult times, no doubt was my trust and faith in Jesus and having my family,” Hughes said.

As he continues with his fight, he encourages others to join him in slowing the spread of COVID-19, such as getting a test immediately if you have been exposed.

“Don’t put that off because there is help,” Hughes said. “There’s help not only in the medicines and the forms that the doctors can help you and your loved ones with, but there is also prayer.”

You can see the original story on Pastor Jamie Hughes here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.