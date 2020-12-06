Kentucky routs South Carolina in regular season finale

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky used three first half takeaways to jump out to an early lead and cruise to a 41-18 win over South Carolina. The win concludes the regular season for the Cats at 4-6.

On the night, Kentucky rushed for 291 yards and five touchdowns. AJ Rose ran for 101 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown in his final game in blue and white. In his first game back since being sidelined due to COVID-19, Chris Rodriguez ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, including a 79-yard sprint in the fourth quarter to ice the game.

Jordan Wright had two fumble recoveries in the first half, the first of which resulted in a one-yard touchdown run from Chris Rodriguez to make it 10-0 Kentucky after ten minutes. The second led to a field goal to end the half for Kentucky. Yusuf Corker also had an interception in the second quarter that didn’t lead to any points for Kentucky.

The Wildcats added two more touchdowns on the ground in the second quarter - one from AJ Rose from eight yards out, and another from Rodriguez with 1:14 left in the half to make it 24-3. Matt Ruffolo made it 27-3 with a 41-yard field goal to end the half after Jordan Wright’s second fumble recovery.

Kentucky started the second half with 13-play, 75-yard drive that took up 7:24. Terry Wilson walked into the end zone from one yard out to cap off the drive, making it 34-3 Cats.

In his final game as a Wildcat, Wilson was 17/26 with 201 pass yards and 47 yards on the ground. Wilson also hit 1,000 career rushing yards on the night, becoming the first player in Kentucky history to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards.

Though they were blown out, South Carolina running back Kevin Harris had a career day, rushing for 210 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter that cut the lead to 34-10.

The Gamecocks scored again and added a two-point conversion before Rodriguez’s 79-yard touchdown run to put the score at 41-18.

Kentucky forced another turnover in the fourth quarter on a Boogie Watson forced fumble that ended South Carolina’s final drive.

The Cats end the season 4-6. No announcement yet on if they will accept a bowl bid.

