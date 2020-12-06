Kentucky plans on playing in bowl game
Dec. 6, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - During his news conference discussing Kentucky’s offensive coaching changes, Head Coach Mark Stoops said that the team “plans on playing in a bowl game.”
Leading up the regular season finale against South Carolina, there was speculation the Wildcats may not play in a bowl game.
Stoops added that a “vast majority” voted to accept a bowl bid should the Cats get one. He did say that some guys just need time away before going into the bowl game.
