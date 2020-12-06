Kentucky plans on playing in bowl game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - During his news conference discussing Kentucky’s offensive coaching changes, Head Coach Mark Stoops said that the team “plans on playing in a bowl game.”

WATCH: Mark Stoops on changes Mark Stoops holds a news conference after Kentucky relieved Offensive Coordinator Eddie Gran and Quarterbacks Coach Darin Hinshaw of their duties. Posted by WYMT on Sunday, December 6, 2020

Leading up the regular season finale against South Carolina, there was speculation the Wildcats may not play in a bowl game.

Stoops added that a “vast majority” voted to accept a bowl bid should the Cats get one. He did say that some guys just need time away before going into the bowl game.

