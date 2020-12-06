Interim Head Coach Kyra Elzy will not coach against Indiana due to non-COVID health concerns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - When No. 11 Kentucky takes on No. 13 Indiana, they will be without interim head coach Kyra Elzy. The program announced on social media that assistant coach Niya Butts would take over in Elzy’s absence. The health concerns are not COVID-19 related.

The Wildcats host Indiana at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.

