‘He loves fire trucks’: Barren Co. family celebrates autistic son’s birthday with drive-by from first responders

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christopher Poynter celebrated his 32 birthday on Saturday. In honor of his birthday, he got a visit from North Metcalfe, Hiseville and Cave City fire fighters; as well as friends and family. Christopher is autistic and his family is currently in quarantine after they themselves contracted COVID-19.

Thank y’all God bless everyone for making this boy day Posted by Scotty Poynter on Saturday, December 5, 2020

The family has given 13 News the address to send birthday cards.

That address is:

Chris Poynter

C/o Marie Poynter

6498 Hiseville Rd.

Glasgow, KY 42141

A special gift for Chris Poynter from the Cave City Fire Dept.. thank you so much 💓 💗 Posted by Buffy Weckman Thomas on Saturday, December 5, 2020

