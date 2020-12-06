Advertisement

Governor Beshear: Kentucky surpasses more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear said Kentucky has surpassed more than 200,000 reported cases of COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear said, “These are difficult numbers, having passed 200,000 cases and earlier this week passing 2,000 deaths. And now this is our highest week to date. However, in the data there is some potentially good news: While this is our highest week ever, the rate of growth does appear to be slowing. In other words, our increase from the last couple of weeks is less than what we have been seeing. Certainly, our hope is that we are slowing down this train and are moving at least to a new plateau,” the Governor said.

The Governor announced 2,567 new cases and ten new deaths in Kentucky on Sunday.

At least 200,632 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,072.

Due to limited reporting on Sunday, the recovery rate will be updated on Monday.

Currently, the positivity rate is 9.75%.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

