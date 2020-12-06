Gov. Beshear directs state offices to fly flags at half-staff Monday for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Sunday that flags at state office buildings would be flown at half-staff on Monday in observance of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The attack on Pearl Harbor, which occurred on December 7, 1941, a Sunday, was a surprise attack by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service on a Naval Station in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The attack, which happened without a declaration of war, killed 2,403 American servicemen and civilians and injured 1,178 others while sinking four U.S. Navy battleships.

Within hours of the attack, Canada declared war on the Japanese. The next day, the U.S. also declared war on Japan and entered World War Two on the side of the Allies.

In a speech to Congress, President Franklin D. Roosevelt called the bombing of Pearl Harbor “a date which will live in infamy.”

The Governor also said he encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in.

The last Kentuckian to have survived the Pearl Harbor attack, 101-year-old Albert Patrick of Salyersville, died on July 16. He was one of only four remaining Pearl Harbor survivors in the nation. Only two remain, both of them 98 years old.

