Eddie Gran, Darin Hinshaw relieved of coaching duties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After reports on Sunday morning, Kentucky football confirmed that they were letting Eddie Gran and Darin Hinshaw go.

Both Gran and Hinshaw have served on the Kentucky football staff since the 2016 season - Gran as offensive coordinator and running backs coach, Hinshaw as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Kentucky’s offense ranks 117th nationally this season with 311.8 yards per game. They ranked 121st nationally in passing yards with 124.4 yards per game.

“Eddie and I pondered about this for weeks and mutually agreed that this was the way to move forward,” Stoops said. “I appreciate Eddie for the true professional and friend that he is. I also want to recognize the success we had, going to a bowl game every year since his arrival, with a reflection of our shared vision to do what was necessary to win games.”

“I greatly appreciate Darin’s hard work and commitment to our program and contributions to the success we’ve had,” Stoops added about Hinshaw from the school’s release.

Over the last five seasons, UK has compiled a 36-26 record, advancing to the TaxSlayer Bowl, Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, VRBO Citrus Bowl and Belk Bowl.

Here’s a statement from Gran.

“I want to thank President Eli Capilouto, Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart and, of course, Coach Stoops for the opportunity to be at Kentucky. Coach Stoops has always treated me like family and our professional relationship is awesome. I appreciate the hard work and loyalty of the coaches who have coached with me. I appreciate the support of the Big Blue Nation for five awesome years. And, thanks to the players for believing in me in good and bad times, I love you all and wish you nothing but the best.”

Here’s the statement from Hinshaw.

“I thank Dr. Capilouto and Mitch Barnhart for the opportunity to coach at UK. Mark Stoops is an unbelievable head coach, friend, and someone I look up to. It was an honor to be on his staff and coach the quarterbacks the last five years. I want to thank Eddie Gran, being with him the last eight years and going to eight straight bowl games. Lastly, I want to thank all the players I’ve coached at UK, I love you all and will never forget the great victories and history we made at Kentucky.”

Stoops said that the search for a new coach at both positions would begin immediately.

