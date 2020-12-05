Advertisement

Williamsburg, Paintsville move on to Class 1A semifinals

Williamsburg Paintsville helmets
Williamsburg Paintsville helmets(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets defeated Nicholas County, 26-6. The Yellow Jackets will travel to play Kentucky County Day in the Class 1A semifinal game.

Paintsville welcomed in the Hazard Bulldogs, who looked for their fifth straight win.

The Tigers raced past Hazard, 39-7.

Paintsville will host Newport Central Catholic on Friday in the Class 1A semifinal game.

