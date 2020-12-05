Williamsburg, Paintsville move on to Class 1A semifinals

(WYMT) - The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets defeated Nicholas County, 26-6. The Yellow Jackets will travel to play Kentucky County Day in the Class 1A semifinal game.

@SportsOT Williamsburg wins the program's 3rd regional title with a 26-6 win over Nicholas Co. — BrandonHensleyTV® (@BH4Tweets) December 5, 2020

Paintsville welcomed in the Hazard Bulldogs, who looked for their fifth straight win.

The Tigers raced past Hazard, 39-7.

Paintsville will host Newport Central Catholic on Friday in the Class 1A semifinal game.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.