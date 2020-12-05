‘We couldn’t do it without them’: Floyd County fire departments receive thousands in funding

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT)- The Floyd County Fiscal Court is working to make sure the county’s volunteer fire departments have the equipment they need.

This week, Judge-Executive Robbie Williams presented each of the 15 volunteer fire departments with a check for $10,000 from the county’s Cares Act funding.

“These are difficult times that we’re living in. There’s a lot of stress being placed on our first responders and our healthcare professionals,” said Williams. “And we want to do what we can to try to make their job a little easier.”

He said the departments are in need of new equipment and some of them more than others. So, he hopes the funds will be used to help them better serve the people they dedicate so much to.

“They put a lot of time and effort and they don’t get recognized for what they do in the community,” he said. “They are more than just volunteer firefighters. They go out and do so much in these communities. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Williams said the county relies on the departments and first responders more than most people realize, so making sure they have equipment like AED defibrillators and NARCAN training is crucial.

“Fire departments, a lot of the times, are the first on the scene. And we just thought it would be the right thing for us to do,” Williams said.

According to Allen Fire Department Chief Frank Rudder, that is a responsibility that his department and the others around him take seriously.

“If we’re not there, who’s going to fill the gap?” he asked.

Rudder said the funds will mean all the difference to many of the local departments. And though AED and NARCAN are the first priority, the money will go a long way for the communities.

“Some fire departments didn’t have an AED. You know, and if the ambulance people can’t get there and we get there first? Time matters,” Rudder said.

He said making sure all of the departments are equipped to handle those situations is invaluable, and he is glad to live in a county where is a priority.

“I had a few chiefs that was sitting over from me, (who said), ‘Frank, we’ll be able to finish out the year,’” he said. “You know, I got choked up over that.”

He said saving people is just a portion of what departments do for the communities. From the food giveaways to the upcoming Santa Runs, there are many different types of outreach to be seen.

On top of the $10,000, Allen VFD also received a large donation of toys from Toys For Tots this week to go toward its annual Santa Run.

“I’m gonna have my Santa run. Damn kids looking forward to that some of these kids in our district it’ll be the only toys and treat bags they’ll probably get,” said Rudder. “Amazing ain’t the word for it. The old man upstairs is what helped us this year and I believe that with all my heart.”

Allen VFD is planning its Santa Run for Dec. 12 at 11 a.m.

