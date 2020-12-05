Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health: Large number of new cases, deaths across southwest Virginia Saturday

(WDBJ)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a large number of new cases across southwest Virginia on Saturday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 126 new cases and 18 new deaths were reported.

Statewide, the VDH reported 220,510 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. However, the VDH noted a backlog of data Saturday, causing a higher result number.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County – 496 total cases, 23 total deaths (38 new cases, 17 new deaths)

Dickenson County – 341 total cases, 2 total deaths (26 new cases, 1 new death)

Lee County – 1,012 total cases, 15 total deaths (21 new cases)

Norton – 95 total cases (4 new cases)

Wise County – 1,320 total cases, 50 total deaths (37 new cases)

