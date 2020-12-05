UPDATE: KSP sells out Trooper Teddy’s, how you can still donate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, 13 News told you about the Kentucky State Police’s sale of their Trooper Teddy Bears, that go to children for free during traumatic situations.

Trooper Daniel Priddy at KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green says the bears are now completely sold out.

“Bowling Green and the surrounding counties, the south-central Kentucky area are generous. Every program that we have, they’re great. As soon as they hear about this program they want to be apart of it and we ended up selling 40 bears in about 2 and a half days,” said Priddy.

You can still donate to the cause by clicking here.

If this holiday season you’re in the spirit of giving back then buying a Trooper Teddy might be a good option for you.

Kentucky State Police say their Trooper teddies will go on sale on Thursday, November 26, and throughout this holiday weekend.

Their normal price is $20 but the bears will be on sale this week for $15.

Proceeds from the sale of the bears will benefit the Trooper Teddy Project that provides bears to children in traumatic situations that can range from accidents to domestic abuse cases.

KSP says the program does not utilize state dollars and relies solely on donations and the sale of the bears to sustain it.

For those interested in purchasing a bear or making a tax-deductible contribution to the project, click here or shop through eBay or you have the option to pick up your bear for free at KSP Headquarters in Frankfort or at any KSP post.

