UPDATE | Sheriff: Man suspected of killing Charleston Police officer bought drugs shortly before shooting

UPDATE 12/5/20 @ 3:50 p.m.

A man facing a murder charge after the shooting death of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson Tuesday bought drugs shortly before the shooting on Garrison Ave., investigators say.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said Saturday Joshua Phillips, 38, from Charleston, bought pills at a home where three people are now facing charges for conspiracy to commit a felony.

On Tuesday, Officer Cassie Johnson was responding to a parking complaint on Garrison Ave when investigators say she was shot by Phillips.

Investigators say Phillips was parked in a driveway that wasn’t his. Video shows Officer Johnson going across the street from where the car was parked, she is then seen going back to the car followed by Phillips when there was a confrontation.

“There was some discussion back and forth. It appears she may have attempted to place him under arrest because there was a scuffle at that time. For a brief period of time, they stopped, it started again and that’s when the incident went down, and it got obviously much worse,” Rutherford told WSAZ Wednesday.

Officer Johnson died Thursday from her injuries.

Phillips was also shot in the incident, and is still in the hospital, Rutherford said.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/5/20 @ 1:50 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have been arrested on drug charges Friday at a home that has ties to the investigation of a Charleston Police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Kanawha County Magistrate Court, investigators determined that the suspect in the fatal shooting, Joshua Phillips, had been at Richard Chapman’s residence just prior to the shooting incident.

Chapman’s home on Garrison Avenue, just a few houses down from where the shooting took place.

Detective C.A. Boner noted in the complaint that during this investigation of Chapman’s residence, Chapman said Phillips came over looing for “ice”, which is considered a street name for methamphetamine.

Chapman said he has assisted Phillips with acquiring this drug in the past as well.

Boner said he spoke with three people that resided in Chapman’s house: Herb Sharp, Marshall Sharp, and Jessica Allen.

Herb Sharp said Phillips came over looking to purchase pills from Chapman. These pills were Clonazepam/Klonopin, Boner said.

In addition, Herb said Phillips usually comes to the house to buy pills from Chapman.

Court documents say Allen told Boner she witnessed a conversation between Chapman and Marshall regarding Phillips “coming to the residence to purchase pills and dope.”

Marshall reportedly told Boner that he initially came to the residence to bring his uncle, Herb Sharp, coca colas.

While at the residence, court documents say Marshall also said he sold Chapman approximately 60-80 Klonopin pills and Chapman paid him $100 in return. Marshall told Boner his uncle Herb introduced him to Chapman, so he could help assist with selling pills.

The only time Marshall came in contact with Phillips was when he entered Chapman’s room, Boner said. Marshall said he waited inside Herb’s room away from Phillips.

According to the complaint, Sargent M.K. Knapp processed the pills that had been turned over by the Charleston Police Department. These pills were found in Phillip’s pants.

Knapp determined there were a total of 63 blue round pills with “C over 1″ imprinted on them.

Boner said he confirmed the collected pills were Clonazepam/Klonopin, a schedule IV narcotic.

