Scores and semifinal matchups from across the Commonwealth
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -
Here are the scores from across the Commonwealth of Kentucky from the region final round:
Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Lou. Ky. Country Day 35, Crittenden Co. 7
Newport Central Catholic 42, Lou. Holy Cross 21
Paintsville 39, Hazard 7
Williamsburg 26, Nicholas Co. 6
Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Beechwood 52, Breathitt Co. 7
Lex. Christian 43, Metcalfe Co. 13
Murray 28, Owensboro Catholic 7
West Carter 43, Walton-Verona 6
Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Ashland Blazer 42, Fleming Co. 0
Belfry 42, Bell Co. 0
Elizabethtown 43, Union Co. 21
Lou. Christian Academy 28, Glasgow 20
Class 4A
Quarterfinal
Boyle Co. def. Rowan Co., forfeit
Hopkinsville 14, John Hardin 10
Johnson Central 28, Corbin 14
Class 5A
Quarterfinal
Bowling Green 55, North Bullitt 7
Cov. Catholic def. Madison Southern, forfeit
Frederick Douglass 21, Southwestern 20
Owensboro def. Lou. Fairdale, forfeit
Class 6A
Quarterfinal
Lex. Paul Dunbar 21, Lex. Bryan Station 16
Lou. Male 40, McCracken County 13
Lou. St. Xavier 16, North Hardin 9
Lou. Trinity 56, Dixie Heights 0
With those scores, here are the semifinal matchups. Games are based on RPI at the end of the regular season.
Class 1A:
Williamsburg at Kentucky Country Day
Newport Central Catholic at Paintsville
Class 2A:
Murray at Lexington Christian
Beechwood at West Carter
Class 3A:
Christian Academy-Louisville vs. Elizabethtown
Ashland Blazer vs. Belfry
Class 4A:
TBA
Class 5A:
Frederick Douglass at Owensboro
Bowling Green at Covington Catholic
Class 6A:
St. Xavier at Trinity
Paul Dunbar at Male
