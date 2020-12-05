Scores and semifinal matchups from across the Commonwealth

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Here are the scores from across the Commonwealth of Kentucky from the region final round:

Class 1A

Quarterfinal

Lou. Ky. Country Day 35, Crittenden Co. 7

Newport Central Catholic 42, Lou. Holy Cross 21

Paintsville 39, Hazard 7

Williamsburg 26, Nicholas Co. 6

Class 2A

Quarterfinal

Beechwood 52, Breathitt Co. 7

Lex. Christian 43, Metcalfe Co. 13

Murray 28, Owensboro Catholic 7

West Carter 43, Walton-Verona 6

Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Ashland Blazer 42, Fleming Co. 0

Belfry 42, Bell Co. 0

Elizabethtown 43, Union Co. 21

Lou. Christian Academy 28, Glasgow 20

Class 4A

Quarterfinal

Boyle Co. def. Rowan Co., forfeit

Hopkinsville 14, John Hardin 10

Johnson Central 28, Corbin 14

Class 5A

Quarterfinal

Bowling Green 55, North Bullitt 7

Cov. Catholic def. Madison Southern, forfeit

Frederick Douglass 21, Southwestern 20

Owensboro def. Lou. Fairdale, forfeit

Class 6A

Quarterfinal

Lex. Paul Dunbar 21, Lex. Bryan Station 16

Lou. Male 40, McCracken County 13

Lou. St. Xavier 16, North Hardin 9

Lou. Trinity 56, Dixie Heights 0

With those scores, here are the semifinal matchups. Games are based on RPI at the end of the regular season.

Class 1A:

Williamsburg at Kentucky Country Day

Newport Central Catholic at Paintsville

Class 2A:

Murray at Lexington Christian

Beechwood at West Carter

Class 3A:

Christian Academy-Louisville vs. Elizabethtown

Ashland Blazer vs. Belfry

Class 4A:

TBA

Class 5A:

Frederick Douglass at Owensboro

Bowling Green at Covington Catholic

Class 6A:

St. Xavier at Trinity

Paul Dunbar at Male

