New state prison opens in Floyd County

(MGN Image)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear and the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet announced Friday that the Department of Corrections officially opened a new state prison in Wheelwright.

The Southeast State Correctional Complex is a 621-bed prison for men in medium-custody. The state Department of Corrections is leasing the building from CoreCivic. The state legislature’s budget passed in April allocated the funds for the state to open and operate the prison.

“With the opening of Southeast State Correctional Complex, we have created over 270 new jobs in Floyd County,” said Gov. Beshear. “These new jobs are vital right now to a community that has faced many hardships during the national pandemic. I give you my pledge that when I say we are committed to safely and effectively running this state prison, and following all CDC recommendations for correctional facilities in order to keep our inmates and staff as safe as possible.”

Officials with the Department of Corrections also say that the new prison is following guidelines from both the Kentucky Department of Public Health and the CDC to prevent COVID-19 from entering and spreading through the building.

