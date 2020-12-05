UK hospital system says trial vaccine run a success

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s largest hospital system says a trial run for ordering and receiving doses of a COVID-19 vaccine was successful.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports University of Kentucky HealthCare in Lexington was chosen for a distribution readiness test for Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine.

The mock run was fairly simple, an order was placed, and empty boxes were received.

But it was crucial to showing that the vaccine container could be kept at the necessary ultra-cold temperature of minus 80 degrees Celsius.

Kentucky is slated to receive just over 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by mid-December. The initial doses will go to nursing homes and hospitals.

