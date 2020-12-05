Kentucky deadline for utility relief approaching

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The state has millions of dollars to help Kentuckians pay for their utility bill during the coronavirus pandemic.

As of December 1st, Governor Andy Beshear says there’s about $11 million in the Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund.

“The cares money that we designated to these must be spent by the end of the year. We want to ensure they help as many people as possible,” said Governor Beshear.

Customers apply here through Community Action of Kentucky until December 11 but the funds will go directly to the utility.

Eligible households can get $500 to pay water bills and $400 to pay gas or other utility bills.

A spokesperson with Kentucky Power says there are several tips to help reduce your utility bill before being approved.

“Making sure you’re implementing some energy efficiency tips. Consider ticking down your thermostat a notch or two and making sure your lights are turned off. Or that you replace them with LED lighting,” said Cindy Wiseman, Vice President of External Affairs and Customer Service.

Kentuckians can find additional assistance paying for utilities through the funds and organizations listed here.

