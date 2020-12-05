Advertisement

Johnson Central ground and pounds Corbin to 25th straight win, region crown

By Willie Hope
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson Central is moving on to its sixth straight semifinal appearance after a 28-14 win over Corbin. The Golden Eagles controlled time of possession in route to a dominant performance on the ground.

The Golden Eagles opened the game with a 17-play, 80-yard drive that took 8:24 off the clock, capped off by a Dylan Preston touchdown. Preston added another touchdown in the second quarter to give the Golden Eagles a 14-0 lead into the break.

Preston added a third touchdown at the end of the third quarter to put the game almost out of reach. Corbin added two fourth quarter touchdowns, as Cameron Combs hooked up with Seth Mills to make it 21-7 before the two teams traded touchdowns late.

Johnson Central’s semifinal opponent is still TBA as Franklin County and Anderson County was postponed to Saturday due to COVID-19. We will stay updated on this situation.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office seized more than $10,000 in cash, 42 firearms,...
Sheriff: Nine arrested in massive Martin County drug bust
House fire kills two people in Pike County
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, nine deaths on Friday
Manhole cover thrown off of a bridge into a windshield
‘6 inches to the left I would have been dead’: Manhole cover falls through Whitesburg official’s windshield

Latest News

Douglass tops Southwestern 21-20.
Southwestern falls short, losing to Fredrick Douglass 21-20
Belfry Bell County region final
Belfry rolls over Bell County to region title, faces date with Ashland in semifinals
Williamsburg Paintsville helmets
Williamsburg, Paintsville move on to Class 1A semifinals
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - December 4th, 2020