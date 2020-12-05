Johnson Central ground and pounds Corbin to 25th straight win, region crown

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson Central is moving on to its sixth straight semifinal appearance after a 28-14 win over Corbin. The Golden Eagles controlled time of possession in route to a dominant performance on the ground.

The Golden Eagles opened the game with a 17-play, 80-yard drive that took 8:24 off the clock, capped off by a Dylan Preston touchdown. Preston added another touchdown in the second quarter to give the Golden Eagles a 14-0 lead into the break.

Preston added a third touchdown at the end of the third quarter to put the game almost out of reach. Corbin added two fourth quarter touchdowns, as Cameron Combs hooked up with Seth Mills to make it 21-7 before the two teams traded touchdowns late.

Johnson Central’s semifinal opponent is still TBA as Franklin County and Anderson County was postponed to Saturday due to COVID-19. We will stay updated on this situation.

