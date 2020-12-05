Governor Beshear: New Highest Week of COVID-19 Cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that Kentucky has had its new highest week of COVID-19 cases, with Sunday’s numbers still left to be reported.

“With a day still to go, we have set a new one-week record for highest cases in the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are all sacrificing so much right now; we are all tired – but let’s do what it takes to crush this third surge of cases and defeat this virus once and for all.”

The Governor announced 3,892 new cases and 23 new deaths in Kentucky on Saturday.

At least 198,065 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,062.

30,161 people have recovered from the virus.

2,950,532 Kentuckians have received tests.

Currently, the positivity rate is 9.80%.

As of Thursday, 113 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

