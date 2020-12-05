Advertisement

Dr. Fauci explains why COVID-19 vaccines come in two doses

During a CNN town hall, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the first dose of the vaccine is the “prime” does and the second is the booster
During a CNN town hall, Dr. Anthiny Fauci said the first dose of the vaccine is the “prime”...
During a CNN town hall, Dr. Anthiny Fauci said the first dose of the vaccine is the “prime” does and the second is the booster(Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. health officials said individuals who get vaccinated for COVID-19 will likely need two doses.

The Pfizer and Modera vaccines are expected to begin distribution this month and both require two doses 28 days apart.

During a CNN town hall, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the first dose of the vaccine is the “prime” does and the second is the booster. The booster will give Americans “optimal protection” against the virus, Fauci said.

“What you have is you get some degree, not optimal, but some degree of immunity a couple of weeks after the first dose,” Fauci said. “That’s not optimal. After the second dose, you get optimal immunity anywhere from seven to 10 days after the second dose.”

According to Fauci, a vaccine being produced by Johnson and Johnson would only require one dose.

Fauci said the data from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has not been reviewed. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines show 95 percent efficiency.

During the town hall, Fauci said the majority of Americans will need to be vaccinated before the U.S. reaches herd immunity. When the country reaches herd immunity, social distancing measures can be eased, Fauci said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office seized more than $10,000 in cash, 42 firearms,...
Sheriff: Nine arrested in massive Martin County drug bust
Manhole cover thrown off of a bridge into a windshield
‘6 inches to the left I would have been dead’: Manhole cover falls through Whitesburg official’s windshield
House fire kills two people in Pike County
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, nine deaths on Friday

Latest News

Harlan County sees COVID-19 spike
Harlan County surpasses more than one thousand COVID-19 cases, sees highest-ever weekly total
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear: New Highest Week of COVID-19 Cases
Photo source: WTOK-TV
Tennessee bar exam scores could be delayed following issues in Kentucky
Below freezing temperatures tonight, flurries for the new week