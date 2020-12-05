Below freezing temperatures tonight, flurries for the new week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This weekend will be dry and cold. Moisture doesn’t return until later Sunday night.

The Weekend

This evening we will continue to see that beautiful mixture of sun and clouds throughout the sky. Conditions will stay dry, but it will be chilly as temperatures continue to drop, even getting below freezing overnight. You will want to make sure the heat is on, and your car is filled with at least a quarter tank of gas, over the next few days.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies dominate the region. Winds will remain calm and temperatures will fall into the mid-20s for overnight lows! Make sure to bundle up as you head to bed.

Sunday, we see very similar conditions to Saturday for the majority of the day. We will see a mixture of sun and clouds and temperatures getting into the mid-40s by the afternoon. As we head into those late evening hours Sunday, rain chances return. Scattered showers will pop in and out of the region overnight. As temperatures fall below freezing once again, the showers will migrate over to some light flurries.

Extended Forecast

We will continue to see patches of light snow showers or flurries as we head into Monday. We probably won’t see anything measurable. If anything does stick, it will be a dusting at best. Temperatures Monday only get into the mid-30s for highs and plummet back into the mid-20s overnight.

Drier weather returns Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low 40s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

We will continue the dry trend throughout the week with plenty of sunshine allowing us to really warm up!

By Wednesday we will see highs in the upper 40s, and by Thursday and Friday we should even warm up into the mid to upper 50s!

Soggy weather looks to return for next weekend, but this is still pretty far away so we will keep an eye on this trend. For now, enjoy your weekend!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.