Belfry rolls over Bell County to region title, faces date with Ashland in semifinals

By Willie Hope
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was business as usual for Philip Haywood and Belfry, as the Pirates put a running clock on Bell County in route to a 42-0 win. The Bobcats were shorthanded without their leading rusher in Brandon Baker, who tore his ACL in the district championship against Rockcastle County.

The Pirates will face Ashland in the semifinals. Belfry defeated the Tomcats in last year’s region finals, 41-7. The Tomcats are undefeated on the year and rolled past Fleming County, 42-0 in their region final win.

