Weekend Forecast: Soggy start, sunny end

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While you will need the rain gear today, you’ll need the sunglasses by Sunday. Temperatures will be chilly at times.

Today and Tonight

The rain is already falling across parts of the region and it will continue through most of the day and into the night before wrapping up. While it will not be an all-day washout, it will be soggy at times. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 40s before falling into the upper 30s overnight.

Weekend Forecast

Parts of the area, especially the far eastern counties, could see some stray showers or even a few flurries early Saturday morning, but it looks like most of the moisture will have already moved out by Saturday morning. Skies will stay mainly cloudy for most of the day, but slowly start to clear as we head into the evening hours. It will be a chilly day with temps topping out in the 40s around midnight and dropping into the upper 20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday looks pretty good, with sunshine returning to the region. There will not be a lot of warmth with it though as highs only climb into the mid-40s. We’ll drop into the 30s overnight as clouds start to increase by Monday morning.

Extended Forecast

We’re keeping an eye on Monday for the potential for some winter weather to return to the mountains. Potential is the key word to focus on here. Models are starting to see some consensus that some rain and snow is possible, depending on the temperatures. Right now, I think we top out in the upper 30s for daytime highs before falling into the mid to upper 20s for overnight lows. Evan and Paige will have more later today and Brooke will keep you posted over the weekend.

After that, sunny skies look to make a return and stick around through the end of next week. Temperatures will start an upward trend too, going from right around 40 on Tuesday to near 60 by Friday.

