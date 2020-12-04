Advertisement

UPDATE | Troopers say suspect shot and killed during standoff

Standoff in Wayne County.
Standoff in Wayne County.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
UPDATE 12/4/20 @ 11:21 a.m.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police say they have shot and killed the suspect involved in a standoff.

It happened in the 1,000 block of Whites Creek Road around 8 a.m. Friday.

Troopers tell WSAZ a man barricaded himself inside a camper.

WVSP say a shot was fired inside the camper.

Investigators talked to the suspect several times, trying to get him to come out.

According to WVSP, he came out with a rifle and raised it. He pointed the rifle at troopers and deputies.

State police say the suspect did fire at law enforcement when they returned fire.

Officials say troopers and deputies shot and killed the suspect.

West Virginia State Police say Randy Ward, 34, was the suspect.

No one else was hurt.

UPDATE 12/4/20 @ 10:27 a.m.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene of a standoff.

Investigators say the standoff started as a call for a domestic disturbance.

According to dispatchers, it’s happening Friday morning on Whites Creek Road near US 52.

Part of the road is shut down at this time.

WSAZ is working to learn more.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/4/20 @ 10:14 a.m.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several agencies are responding to a standoff.

According to dispatchers, it’s happening Friday morning on Whites Creek Road near US 52.

Part of the road is shut down at this time.

West Virginia State Police, Kenova Police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.

WSAZ has a crew headed that way.

