UK Hospital prepares to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

By Victor Puente
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals are preparing for shipments of the coronavirus vaccine.

The University of Kentucky is one of the 11 hospitals receiving the first shipment in Kentucky. They’re also part of a national distribution readiness test.

The hospital says it received its shipment Thursday.

Friday morning, they talked about how they’re going to roll out test doses and make sure employees are prepared:

That vaccine does require a second dose, a booster, 21 days after the first dose. They say they anticipate receiving that second shipment before those 21 days would be up.

