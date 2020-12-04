Two dead after crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - State police are working to learn what caused a deadly crash in Jackson County.

Police say 68-year-old Larry Judd was driving on US 421 when he lost control.

Judd drove off the road and overturned in a creek. He died at the scene.

His passenger, Edna Bray, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police do not know what caused Judd to crash.

