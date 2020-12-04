Sheriff: Nine arrested in massive Martin County drug bust

LOVELY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nine people are facing charges following a large drug bust in Martin County.

It happened Thursday night in the Lovely community along the Tug Fork River.

In a news release, Sheriff John Kirk and his deputies were serving a search warrant at a home on Long Branch they found the suspects inside, along with more than $10,000 in cash, more than 40 guns, including two that were stolen, 244 grams of a substance police believe to be marijuana, 191 Xanax bars and a loaded needle with what appeared to be meth inside it.

Those arrested individuals include 58-year-old Tommie Spears, 25-year-old Cody Spears, 27-year-old Nathaniel Maynard, 28-year-old Jackson Fitch, 46-year-old James Bailey, 52-year-old Gary Hayes, 25-year-old Aaron Jude, 37-year-old Laura Giacomoni, and 45-year-old Ruby Chaffins.

All nine individuals were taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. Each was charged with possession of drugs and/or drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.