Advertisement

Sheriff: Nine arrested in massive Martin County drug bust

police
police(wagm)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nine people are facing charges following a large drug bust in Martin County.

It happened Thursday night in the Lovely community along the Tug Fork River.

In a news release, Sheriff John Kirk and his deputies were serving a search warrant at a home on Long Branch they found the suspects inside, along with more than $10,000 in cash, more than 40 guns, including two that were stolen, 244 grams of a substance police believe to be marijuana, 191 Xanax bars and a loaded needle with what appeared to be meth inside it.

Those arrested individuals include 58-year-old Tommie Spears, 25-year-old Cody Spears, 27-year-old Nathaniel Maynard, 28-year-old Jackson Fitch, 46-year-old James Bailey, 52-year-old Gary Hayes, 25-year-old Aaron Jude, 37-year-old Laura Giacomoni, and 45-year-old Ruby Chaffins.

All nine individuals were taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. Each was charged with possession of drugs and/or drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky doctor barred from prescribing drugs
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 total COVID-19 deaths, positivity rate now at 10.07%
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Thursday
Hazard Nursing Home COVID-19 Outbreak
More than 100 staff, residents test positive for COVID-19 at Hazard nursing home
Credit; WYMT
Watch: Gov. Beshear, other state leaders announce new education initiative

Latest News

.
Study reveals increase in suicide rates
FILE - In this March 5, 2012 file photo, consumer credit cards are posed in North Andover,...
How to protect your credit rating during a pandemic holiday
Avoid making eye contact or gestures to avoid road rage says AAA
During his daily briefing Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear honored the life of Louisville nurse...
Louisville nurse dies of COVID-19 as frontline workers fight virus surge